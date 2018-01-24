Menu
While Houston didn’t make Zillow’s list of the top real estate markets in the nation for 2018, CultureMap Houston wrote in a report how it believes the Bayou City can still spot which neighborhoods will see a spike in interest this year.


According to the claims, the Upper Third Ward neighborhood will be of particular interest in 2018, with CultureMap predicting homes in the area to appreciate in value by 6.8 percent.

Spring Branch East (4.4 percent), Hidden Valley (4.0 percent), Willowbrook (3.0 percent) and the Willow Meadows–Willowbend area (2.7 percent) rounded out the top five neighborhoods.

Despite Houston’s absence, Texas still made a showing on Zillow’s list, with Austin and Dallas making the cut, suggesting the Lone Star State is still a pretty good value when it comes to finding a place to live.

A separate report from Zillow, also cited by CultureMap, further shows Texas’ housing market growth matched the rest of the nation in 2017, with home values rising 5.4 percent from 2016.

“Strong demand from buyers and the ongoing inventory shortage keep pushing values higher, especially in some of the nation’s booming coastal markets,” Aaron Terrazas, a senior economist at Zillow, said in an interview.

Let’s be real, though: anywhere in Houston can be someone’s home, sweet home.

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

When NASA needed to repair its safety image, they turned to this beloved character with a penchant for flying

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

