According to the DA, if a Pearland police officer were wearing his seatbelt, he might be alive today

On Monday, defense attorneys in the ongoing intoxication manslaughter trial of stripper Amber Willemsen said a police officer could have survived if he were wearing a seatbelt

RELATED: After a deadly, early-morning Friday crash, Houston authorities have a few questions for the possibly intoxicated driver

The June 2016 deadly wreck in Pearland claimed the life of Officer Endy Ekpanya, 30.

Prosecutors allege Willemson was speeding down Broadway Street at 90 mph, while the defense claims the gruesome crash could have been avoided if Ekpanya himself were not distracted:





“We know that Amber Willemsen was speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road. But, Officer Ekpanya was also speeding,” James Paul Evans, an accident reconstruction expert, said during testimony.

“He wasn’t wearing his seat belt and I believe he was driving distracted. The patrol car was a heavier vehicle yet Ms. Willemsen was able to survive the crash because she was wearing a safety belt,” he continued.

Last week, the prosecution presented witnesses who attested to Willemsen drinking alcohol throughout her shift.

Her blood alcohol level was 0.162 at the time of the crash, more than twice the legal limit.

RELATED: A Houston brother is sadly now an only child after he was involved in a high-speed crash on the Tomball Parkway

Closing arguments were presented Tuesday, and the jury only needed a few hours for deliberation: