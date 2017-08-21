Accused, tried and declared guilty swiftly for raping a classmate, a Texas A&M student said he never got the chance to defend himself

An unnamed student at Texas A&M University (TAMU) is claiming he was unable to “meaningfully defend himself” during his rape trial, because he was in the hospital.

According to The College Fix, Investigators in the case refused to reschedule a conduct hearing during “John Doe’s” time in the hospital, potentially key to a defense, and, instead, went forward with the trial.

Doe’s lawyers are claiming this is an example of “anti-male discrimination” at work in the enforcement of Title IX, the code of laws governing sexual discrimination and misconduct in schools.





Title IX states no sex should be given preference over the other, whether male or female, but, whether the claims of descrimination are credible is not yet known.

According to reports, this is not the first time TAMU was accused of the same alleged discrimination, encountering several cases before – some of which are still open.

John Doe’s lawyers maintain he and his accuser were involved in a casual sexual relationship, which began as a friendship.

He received a no contact order after an argument with “Jane Doe,” and was subsequently removed from the activities they were both involved with, including the Corps of Cadets where they met.

Until he received the no contact order, John Doe said he and Jane Doe were on good terms.