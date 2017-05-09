ACLU issues Texas travel advisory over “sanctuary cities” law

The American Civil Liberties Union has issued a travel alert for Texas following the passage of Senate Bill 4, warning visitors to expect possible violations of their constitutional rights if stopped by law enforcement.
The “sanctuary cities” bill that was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday requires law enforcement officers to comply with federal government requests, and bans police chiefs from urging officers to avoid asking questions regarding immigration status during detentions, which include situation like routine traffic stops.
“The ACLU’s goal is to protect all Texans and all people traveling through Texas — regardless of their immigration status — from illegal harassment by law enforcement,” said Lorella Praeli, ACLU director of immigration policy and campaigns, in a release on Tuesday. “Texas is a state with deep Mexican roots and home to immigrants from all walks of life. Many of us fit the racial profile that the police in Texas will use to enforce Trump’s draconian deportation force.”
Abbot broadcast the signing of the bill on Facebook live, describing it as a measure to ensure law breakers face consequences for their actions, and keep Texans safe.
“We all support legal immigration. It helped to build America and Texas. Texas strongly supports the legal immigration that has been a part of our state from the very beginning,” Abbott said. “But, legal immigration is different from harboring people who have committed dangerous crimes. This law cracks down on policies like (those of) the Travis County Sheriff, who declared that she would not detain known criminals accused of violent crimes. Those policies are sanctuary city policies and won’t be tolerated in Texas. Elected officials and law enforcing agencies, they don’t get to pick and choose which laws the obey. There are consequences, deadly consequences, to not enforcing the law.”
The law won’t go into effect in Sept. 1, but authorities with the ACLU said the passage of the law may lead police to treat resident and travelers differently, and urge anyone who believes their civil rights have been violated to call the ACLU of Texas at 1-888-507-2970.