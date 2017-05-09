ACLU issues Texas travel advisory over “sanctuary cities” law

Abbot broadcast the signing of the bill on Facebook live, describing it as a measure to ensure law breakers face consequences for their actions, and keep Texans safe.

“We all support legal immigration. It helped to build America and Texas. Texas strongly supports the legal immigration that has been a part of our state from the very beginning,” Abbott said. “But, legal immigration is different from harboring people who have committed dangerous crimes. This law cracks down on policies like (those of) the Travis County Sheriff, who declared that she would not detain known criminals accused of violent crimes. Those policies are sanctuary city policies and won’t be tolerated in Texas. Elected officials and law enforcing agencies, they don’t get to pick and choose which laws the obey. There are consequences, deadly consequences, to not enforcing the law.”