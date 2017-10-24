After a car hit two children on their walk to school, doctors provided an update on their injuries

Yesterday, paramedics said they transferred a boy and girl, both 8, to the hospital after a car struck them on their morning walk to school.

RELATED: Woman was driving drunk when she crashed the car with her 4 kids inside, police say

According to police, during their walk to Lewis Elementary School, just north of Hobby Airport in southeast Houston, a light-brown vehicle hit them in the Monday morning hours near the 8500 block of Broadway Street.

The car reportedly stopped and the driver remained at the scene throughout the incident, which occurred just before 8:00 a.m.





RELATED: According to a new study, two Houston intersections are among the most dangerous in Texas

Doctors at Memorial Hermann, where the two received treatment after the incident, said the children are expected to make a full recovery from the non-life threatening injuries sustained.

The accident comes following a previous situation earlier this month, where a mother reportedly died walking her son to school after an unrelated grandmother, also said to be at the school for drop off, struck her with her car.