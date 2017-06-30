After a few upgrades, this cell network claims it’s the fastest in Houston

PC Mag tested the strength of all four major cellular providers in the city of Houston, and the results might surprise you.

T-Mobile won out over AT&T, Verizon and Sprint as the fastest cell network in Houston, though it only beat AT&T by a very narrow margin-it scored a 95, while AT&T scored a 91.

The reason? Equally fast download and upload speeds, according to PC Mag.

T-Mobile’s average download speed was tested at 41.8 mbps and maxed out at 126.9, while the average upload speed was 29.8 mbps with a max of 52.





There’s a caveat, however:

AT&T may have been narrowly edged out as the best provider in Houston, but the service is arguable still the best choice for those who do a lot of traveling around Texas, offering slightly more consistent coverage in remote areas like La Grange.

That said, AT&T’s network provided better reception between Austin and Houston.

Sprint came in last place with a score of 77, though PC Mag did say Houston was one of the few cities where Sprint’s network had surprisingly fast download speeds.

PC Mag came up with these scores by averaging things, like download and upload speeds, as well as consistency of service.