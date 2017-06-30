After a fiery crash, I-45 was going ham with some porky commuters

Drivers on a highway south of Dallas had their commute interrupted by a herd of around 200 frightened pigs on Thursday morning.

An 18-wheeler carrying the swine was traveling near Wilmer, Texas, when it crashed into a another 18-wheeler and a passenger car, causing the truck to tip over onto the I-45 roadway.

The accident happened at about 6:30 a.m. yesterday.

Afterward the crash, pigs ran out of the damaged shipping container and into traffic.





The shipping container then burst into flames.

In an interview with KTVT, Wilmer Police Lt. Eric Pon said 195 pigs were able to be recovered, but he had no idea how many were killed in the crash or may have escaped capture.

There's a #pig roundup going on on I-45 in Wilmer after a semi crash and fire. The interstate is CLOSED in both directions. pic.twitter.com/xYsdMN0zm7 — Madison Adams (@MadisonAdamsTV) June 29, 2017

Lt. Pon said, at one point, the pigs were spread out over three-to-four miles of highway.

Wilmer police were assisted by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department livestock unit, as well a hazardous materials crew, who helped tend to the dead and injured pigs.

About 200 pigs left in the trailer. They're spraying them with water to cool them off. You can feel the heat coming off of the trailer. pic.twitter.com/xqGLYHzDLd — Chelsea Wade (@ChelseaKRLD) June 29, 2017

Police shut down both sides of traffic during the morning rush hour while they rounded up the pigs and cleared away the accident.

No humans were injured in the crash.