After a Houston man’s body was found in Louisiana, a Baytown man and woman were arrested Tuesday

In what was possibly a drug deal gone wrong, two Baytown suspects have been arrested for aggravated assault, after a Houston man’s body was found in a Louisiana field.

22-year-old Dustin Hammons’ body was found August 2 in an open field near the area of Creek and Bud Bennet roads in Starks, Louisiana.

According to Hammons’ family, Boyd “Lurch” Hagood, 45, and Ashley Brown, 22, were the last people he was seen with.

They were both arrested Tuesday.





According to Louisiana TV station KPLC, the local sheriff believes Hammons’ killers brought him to the area thinking the body “would not be found for a very long time.”

Authorities believe drugs possibly played a role in Hammons’ death.

A GoFundMe page was posted to support Hammons’ family during this time.