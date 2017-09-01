After a week-long closure, the Houston Zoo is open for business

Following a one week closure due to Hurricane Harvey, the Houston Zoo will reopen today.

The zoo’s animals were safe and sound in their weather-proof barns, well cared for by a crew who stayed on site for the duration of the storm.

All of our animals are safe and we have team members in place caring for them. Please stay safe, Houston! — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) August 27, 2017

The zoo even set up webcams for Houstonians to see how the animals were doing for themselves in the aftermath:

Our webcams are live if you'd like to check in on the Zoo. The support from all over is incredible. #HoustonStrong https://t.co/O24IfPlTE4 pic.twitter.com/wRqJSfZv5N — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) August 29, 2017

For its reopening Friday, the zoo’s hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Last entry will be at 4:00 p.m.





Visitors will be able to tour the facility at a discounted price, as well. Adults and children will be able to purchase tickets for $5 each, which will include the carousel and LEGO exhibit.

The discounted tickets are intended to provide the city of Houston a low cost option for a bit of fun and family time during the aftermath of the storm.

We're open tomorrow, Sept. 1, with a discounted ticket of $5. We're launching an employee relief fund for our team. https://t.co/WJ8jyU11Is — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) August 31, 2017

“I am grateful to report that our zoo is an island of relative normalcy in an ocean of crisis,” Lee Ehmke, Houston Zoo CEO and president provided in a statement released Thursday.

Regular hours and prices resume on Saturday, which kicks off Labor Day Weekend.

While the zoo experienced some minor flooding and tree damage, keepers were happy to report no major damage.

However, zoo employees were affected by the storm, but the zoo is currently tending a relief fund to help them recover.

If you need or would like to help in Houston, read more here.