After a woman was hit and killed by a car, the feeder road at I-69 shut down just ahead of rush hour

An apparent northeast Harris County hit-and-run resulting in the dragging death of a woman caused the feeder road at Interstate 69 to be shut down early Monday morning ahead of rush hour.

The unidentified woman was reportedly dragged under the car for nearly 600-feet after the crash, which happened on the feeder road near West Mount Houston around 4:00 a.m.

After hitting into the woman, the driver dragged her body to the northbound feeder roads near Northington, allegedly then abandoning the scene.





By 6:00 a.m., the main lanes of I-69 were open, but northbound and southbound frontage road lanes were blocked at East Mount Houston after the brutal fatality.

The driver remains unidentified and at large at this time.