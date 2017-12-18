According to police, Houstonian Danielle Paris did not take well to being arrested:

The 41-year-old woman, who authorities said they took into custody Saturday, is currently facing charges for allegedly assaulting Houston Police Department chief Art Acevedo.

Acevedo said he spotted Paris shoplifting while he made a stop at an area Walgreens off-duty, after which he said he attempted to place her under arrest.

With the assistance of store employees, he said he confronted the woman, who became belligerent, allegedly then spitting on Acevedo.

She tried to get away and began cursing at customers on her way out the door, but police reportedly caught her on the way out.

According to court documents, authorities charged Paris with harassment of public servant after the assault.

is being held at the Harris County jail on a $5,000 bail.

Ain’t that some spit.