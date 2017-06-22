After almost $1 million worth of meth candy was recently seized near Houston, authorities have made another huge bust in Texas

Ali Linan, American-Statesman Staff 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Austin police said they seized about $200,000 worth of methamphetamine and $10,000 in cash from a pickup stopped on Interstate 35 on Thursday, according to court documents filed this week.

The pickup’s driver, identified by police as 31-year-old Lauro Marcelo Jaimes, was pulled over in the 15800 block of Interstate 35 in North Austin for having a hat and beads hanging from a rear-view mirror, which was considered a traffic violation, an arrest affidavit said.





While writing him up for a warning, Jaimes told an officer he was driving from Llano to Waco, the affidavit said. As the officer asked Jaimes about his trip, he said he noticed a change in Jaimes’ voice and demeanor, as well as holes in his story, as if he was trying “to conceal information about his trip,” according to the affidavit.

The officer then went to inspect Jaimes' car, as the suspect sat in the passenger seat of the police car, the affidavit said. Jaimes denied a request by police to search his truck. Officers then deployed a drug-sniffing dog to inspect the exterior of the vehicle, the affidavit said.

The dog indicated the possible presence of drugs, which prompted officers to conduct a “probable cause” search of the truck, according to the affidavit.

Inside the vehicle, police found $10,275 in cash and 1,000 grams what the arresting officer said he identified as methamphetamine, the affidavit said.

The meth found has a combined street value of $200,000, police said in the document.