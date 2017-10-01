After an Iowa man died in his custody, a Texas police officer is on the hook for $6.3M

William Livezey Jr. was 70 when he died from a heart attack after being arrested by an off-duty Texas police officer in December of 2013.

According to the Des Moines Register, Livezey was handcuffed on the side of the highway at the time of his attack.

He was arrested for the incident some time later:

Recently, a federal judge sentenced the officer, a one Ernesto Fierro, to pay $6.3 million to Livezey’s wife and four adult children.





Fierro also lost his license as a Texas peace officer after Livezey’s heart attack, and will be on the hook for all $6.3 million of the judgement.

The lawsuit filed against the former officer provided Livezey was delivering lumber to a client in Houston at the time of his detainment.

Fierro claimed Livezey almost killed him while he was on his motorcycle, testifying Livezey displayed “homicidal intent with his attacks of road rage.”

Witnesses tell a different story, however:

They claim Fierro drove Livezey’s truck off the road, swerving and darting around it and even kicking a tire at one point.

Fierro said the older victim, whom he handcuffed, was “faking” his heart attack when backup arrived, claiming he was just pretending so he wouldn’t be taken to jail.

Livezey’s skin turned purple and he stopped breathing after backup officers un-cuffed him and put him in their vehicle.

He was declared dead of cardiac arrest shortly after.

This wasn’t the first questionable incident for Feirro, who, according to the Register, was involved in hit and run accidents, where he left the scenes, as well as complaints of excessive force, while employed with the Dallas Police Department.

In 2011 he was involved in a high-speed chase resulting in the death of a motorcyclist while working with the Ferris Police Department.

No word on an appeal at this time. This is a developing story.