After arresting two on prostitution charges, a Houston area “massage” parlor was forced to close its doors – for now

A Houston area massage parlor is under fire after authorities made two prostitution arrests at the establishment.

L.L. Spa, located at 11045 Huffmeister Road in Cypress, is now being targeted by Harris County investigators, who want the business shut down permanently.

As part of an investigation, two undercover police officers visited the spa, during which they allege two employees offered them sexual favors in exchange for money.





Ping G Du and Shu-Chen Deng were arrested and later charged with prostitution – a Class B misdemeanor.

Despite the arrests, authorities say there was no evidence the establishment was involved in human trafficking.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says his office will seek civil penalties against the massage parlor.

And this could help authorities shut it down for good.

This is not the first time L.L. Spa was accused of suspicious activities:

An enforcement action report from 2015 shows the massage parlor was operating without official licenses, and authorities concluded it was a sexually-oriented business operating as a massage parlor.