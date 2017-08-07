After being charged with continuous sexual assault of a child, this registered sex offender fled Houston

Law enforcement is reaching out to the community to bring an accused child molester to justice.

Kenneth Francis faces charges of continuous sexual assault of a child from September 2008 to October 2010. The events occurred in a home on Elmcroft Drive in Houston. After he was charged last month, Francis fled Houston, and now authorities are faced with tracking him down.

Originally from Louisiana, Francis is already a registered sex offender in his home state.





Francis is described as 5’10” and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 41-years-old.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to Francis’s capture. You can report information to Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or by going online to http://www.crimestoppers.org. Tips are anonymous.