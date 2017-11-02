After being destroyed in Harvey, a new Meyerland H-E-B is getting closer to becoming a reality

After sustaining extensive flood damage in Harvey, Meyerland residents are still dealing with the aftermath.

So, when news broke in its neighborhood of extensive damage forcing H-E-B to close, many considered it yet another destructive blow to the area.

Floodwater rises in the HEB parking lot from Braes Bayou in Meyerland, Houston. pic.twitter.com/QWbpl2mmrO — Boateng Duka Kofi (@DukaKofi) August 27, 2017

Despite the damage, execs at the San Antonio-based grocer are getting closer to announcing plans for a reportedly new and improved H-E-B:

“We are in active negotiations on a site, and hope to announce the details in the very near future,” Cyndy Garza Roberts, H-E-B public affairs director for Houston, provided in an emailed statement. “This is an important project for us, and we are moving as quickly as we can.”





The company is expected to build a 100,000-square-foot store in Meyerland Plaza, according to Realty News Report.

And it’s not Houston’s only prospective location, with a multilevel Bellaire store going up, as well as one in the Heights, which recently broke ground.

In Houston, Everything is Better already, but we'd be the best with more H-E-Bs.

Hang in there, y’all!