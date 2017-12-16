According to reports, after a delay in an originally-anticipated August start date – a setback likely related to Hurricane Harvey, construction is now underway on a new waterpark just outside of Houston.





On Thursday, Grand Texas held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Big Rivers Waterpark, which will reportedly be part of a larger development.

According to the announcement, the waterpark and future theme park are located in New Caney, near the intersection of State Hwy 242 and I-69; expected to be completed in 2018, Big Rivers Waterpark will spread across 40 acres, giving patrons access to water rides and a lazy river.

Park administration said they anticipate the new waterpark to be open for next summer.

After the Big Rivers waterpark opens, Grand Texas officials said they plan to begin construction on a major theme park to further anchor the property; the additional project is expected to take two years to complete.

Construction is also said to be underway on the Gator Bayou Adventure Park, which will reportedly feature zip lines, obstacles courses, nature elements, a free-fall tower and water attractions.

Park officials say they plan to keep the Gator Bayou Adventure Park open year-round, but, for now, nearby, visitors can continue to enjoy the site’s Speedsportz Racing Park and Grand Texas RV Resort.

The entire theme park complex is expected to be completed by 2020, and it is said to be similar in size to AstroWorld, the popular Houston theme park, which closed after a parking and finance-related matter in 2005.

When it’s all said and done, the park will reportedly offer visitors five rollercoasters, fun rides and attractions and live entertainment.

Developers said they also intend to build nearby hotels and retail locations.

