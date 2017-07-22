After he kidnapped a 14yo from Dallas and forced her into sex, the HPD is turning to the public for help finding this heinous criminal

Houston Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help in their search for a gang member who allegedly brought a 14-year-old Dallas girl to Houston and forced her to have sex with him and strangers for money.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Trevien Thomas, who they call a “documented gang member of the Rolling ’60s Crips gang.”

Court documents show Thomas is suspected of child abduction and “trafficking of persons.”

The girl reportedly called police from a location on Houston’s east side and told them she was kidnapped from Dallas.





She said she got in a car with Thomas, who said he would give her a ride to Walmart, but instead held her at gunpoint and drove her to Houston.

The documents also showed the girl was being held at a Houston motel, where she alleged Thomas, along with other strangers, “had sex with her against her will.”

Prosecutors further allege one of those strangers entered the motel room and raped the girl, telling her, “You know what to do.”

HPD Officer Adam Bock told local news outlets the search for Thomas spans several months.

He said the girl escaped and called police when Thomas left her alone for a short time, and the girl is now reunited with her family in Dallas.

In a statement, Officer Bock expressed his concern for other young girls who could be victimized by Thomas:

“My fear is that, every minute that he’s still out, he poses a risk to another 13-, 14-, 15-year-old kid, to take them away from the city where they live — where their family is — and take them to a strange place and force them to do horrible things with strangers.”

If you have any information, please contact police or Crime Stoppers at (713) 521-4600.