After killing a number of victims, including two teenagers and a 9-year-old, the Houston-area “Tourniquet Killer” is set to die in three months

A convicted serial killer, whose victims included two teenagers and a 9-year-old girl, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on October 18.

Judge Maria Jackson sentenced Anthony Shore to be executed for his role in killing four females between 1986 and 1995.

Shore became known as the “Tourniquet Killer” for his use of homemade tourniquets to strangle his victims.

According to prosecutors, Shore strangled and sexually assaulted Maria Del Carmen Estrada, a 21-year-old nanny, in 1992.

Prosecutors alleged Shore left Estrada's half-nude body at a Dairy Queen drive-through lane a mile from her house.





Although Shore confessed to committing three other murders, prosecutors chose only to pursue a conviction on the Estrada murder due to the lack of forensic evidence in the other cases.

Prior to the Estrada murder, Shore was reportedly involved in the 1986 murder of 15-year-old Laurie Lee Tremblay.

Tremblay’s body was found behind a Mexican restaurant only three miles from her house. The evidence showed Shore attempted to sexually assault the teen, then strangled her with a homemade tourniquet and dumped her body.

Shore was also allegedly connected to two other murders:

Diana Rebollar, a 9-year-old girl, was found strangled to death within walking distance of her home in 1994.

A year later, 16-year-old Dana Sanchez was found dead of apparent strangulation.

Shore was also accused of sexually assault and attempted murder of another victim in 1993.

In 1998, Shore was separately convicted of molesting two young female relatives. The DNA collected from his molestation conviction gave prosecutors the evidence they needed to establish Shore as a suspect in the murders.

Shore was convicted in the Estrada case and sentenced to death in 2004