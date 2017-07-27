After posting their crime spree on Snapchat, two Woodlands teens have been arrested

Two teenagers from The Woodlands were recently arrested after they went on a wild crime spree in Florida.

Their snitch? The internet – all chronicled voluntarily on Snapchat.

Mark Billiot and Donovan Estrada, both 18, allegedly went on a multi-day crime spree and are currently facing charges of burglary, vehicle burglary, criminal mischief over $1,000 and grand theft.

More charges could be forthcoming, after deputies said the pair admitted to the burglaries.





According to Walton County deputies in Florida, residents in a subdivision spotted a vehicle with damage to the left rear fender behind a house of one of the victims.

Investigators say Billiot and Estrada drove from Texas to Florida, with their Snapchat hijinks showing off several pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses they say they purchased while in Panama City Beach.

Despite their claims, investigators said the same sunglasses were stolen by people matching the teens’ description from Sunglass Hut at Pier Park in the same location.

“These two were arrested within hours of the initial call,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said. “That’s great police work.”