After terrorizing two women, an allegedly high Houston man met his fate last night

According to authorities, a man assaulted two women in southwest Houston Saturday night before he got into an altercation with men at a gas station ultimately resulting in his death.

RELATED: A Texas mom stands accused of assaulting a high schooler, and cell phone footage may show the truth

The suspect, who police say allegedly terrorized two women, ultimately sending one to the hospital with injuries, entered a Valero gas station at Corporate near Beechnut at around 9:00 p.m. last night.

After getting into an argument with a group of men, an altercation reportedly ensued outside, where one of the men held the suspect down.





Witnesses said the suspect soon stopped breathing.

Now, the medical examiner is reportedly working to determine the man’s final cause of death.

RELATED: Man attacked and woman sexually assaulted in home invasion in Southside neighborhood

Police believe PCP played a role in this incident.

This is a developing situation.