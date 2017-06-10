After the trail went cold in March, HPD authorities have turned to the public to help find four robbery suspects

As things were starting to heat up this spring, four Houstonians reportedly lost their cool during a robbery of Flamingo Chill on Airline Drive.

Known for its ice cream and snow cones, the March 21 robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. while store employees were closing up for the night, and the intruders snuck in through a back door.

The four robbers threatened workers with guns demanding store money and their personal property. One employee was physically assaulted and had to be taken to the hospital after being pistol-whipped in the face.





Nearly three months after the incident, the Houston Police Department is seeking public assistance in apprehending the suspects who remain at large in the unsolved case:

Suspect No. 1: Unknown Hispanic male who wore a red shirt wrapped around his head (UA), a black knit jacket with padded elbows, a light-blue shirt, blue jeans rolled at the bottom and brown work boots. Police said he was carrying a black gun. Suspect No. 2: Unknown white male who wore no mask with blond hair, a high receding hairline that makes a point toward the front of his head and a scar running down the right side of his nose and through his lip. He wore a blue windbreaker with a hood, blue jeans, tennis shoes and a red T-shirt. Police said he was carrying a black gun. Suspect No. 3: Unknown Hispanic male who wore a gray shirt around his face, black hoodie, blue jeans and gray shoes. Suspect No. 4: Unknown possible Hispanic male who was completely covered with a hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.