After their website crashed, the Red Cross is working overtime on a new one set to launch today

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, people are seeing red about the Red Cross.

With tales of disorganization and bad optics, as well as one city leader “begging you not to send them a penny” — the organization is hoping to redeem itself with a new and improved website after theirs crashed Sept. 11.

“This unprecedented demand challenged our infrastructure and caused us to temporarily suspend service,” the organization said at the time.





At some point today, the website will go live. The Red Cross says they are working overtime with its IT department to make sure the launch goes smoothly.

The organization says it will pay $400 per family for relief aid once they register through its new website.