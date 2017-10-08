After Thursday’s long lines, your chance for state assistance after Harvey has come and gone

Houstonians waited Thursday more than five hours in a line snaking around Greenspoint Mall.

But the line wasn’t for the latest store opening; rather, they came out in droves looking to qualify for emergency state food benefits known as D-SNAP.

With the lengthy lines at various locations throughout the city threatening to turn some away, the state decided to extend the application process until 7:00 p.m. Friday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.





Today is the last day to register for D-SNAP Food Assistance at 5 places throughout the Houston area. https://t.co/Pl30yfzynx #HOURecovers pic.twitter.com/GVdiOv2xcK — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) October 5, 2017

Since the hurricane, more than 200,000 people applied for assistance in Harris County, and thousands more in surrounding counties did the same, as well.

More information can be found on D-SNAP’s website.