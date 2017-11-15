Authorities are warning the public after two young women had chilling encounters while driving around Houston.

“I was coming home pretty late,” she told KHOU. “I want to say it was past 11 p.m.”

A car pulled up next to her and signaled for her to roll down her window, but something seemed off.

“They were kind of revving their engine a lot and when the light turned green they were motioning for me to roll my window down,” San Miguel said.

Nervous, the young woman cracked her window. The people in the car next to her told her that something was wrong with her tire and that she should let them fix it.

Since she had previously had three blown tires, Miguel was afraid that it had happened again. However, her car was not showing any signs of distress.

“When I was driving, I couldn’t feel anything wrong with my car and none of my alarms were going off,” she told KHOU.

Thinking the incident was a joke, San Miguel went home.

Days later, she was stopped again by the same vehicle — this time during broad daylight.

San Miguel was able to snap a photo of the vehicle with her phone, which she tweeted out.

IF YOU LIVE IN HOUSTON PLEASE READ THIS!!!!!! This car tried to wave me down and tell me that something was wrong with my tire, and that I should pull over. They tried in the evening last week and again today in broad daylight. DO NOT PULL OVER!!! Westheimer between Gessner/Voss! pic.twitter.com/KpPF1w03gz — lo (@offlineangel) November 11, 2017

The vehicle appears to have temporary plates.

After San Miguel spoke out, other people came forward on social media, reporting similar experiences.

This happened to me once at a gas station. I was rolling away and someone told me to stop and that my tire was wobbling when i drive. They wanted me to get out, let them drive to see the “wobble.” Luckily i caught a bad vibe and just dipped. My wheel was fine in the end. 😑😯 — Clayton C. Kolavo 🐟 (@ckolavo) November 13, 2017

The same guy did the same thing to me and my mom over in a shopping center on Eldridge and Westheimer — Shannon Colleen (@SColleen1999) November 14, 2017

These guys tried the exact same thing with me – ladies do not be a victim!!! Never pull over and keep an eye on them to make sure they do not follow you to your destination!!! https://t.co/Iko2Sl2mKM — thicc skull (@raaychellohh) November 14, 2017

Yeah that’s same car we both saw then. I was looking at him the whole time because he next to me driving like a lunatic. Whatever his intentions are I know that Houston underneath its layers has a huge sex trafficking trade. Be safe out there. — Freddy Alejandre (@Fredz_87) November 13, 2017

Just chiming in to say I've had this happen to me too! At the Shamrock station on Westheimer in Montrose. Don't fall for it – if your tire was about to fall off, you would know. https://t.co/DpiMRUlnBD — Katie Sullivan (@_Katieesq_) November 13, 2017

Across the city, another teen reported a similar incident, saying a man shined a flashlight at her to get her attention. He then told her that something was wrong with her car.

Kayla Cantu was headed home to Katy from the Woodlands when the incident occurred.

According to Cantu, the man told her that her car had sparks shooting out of it and she should pull over so he could fix it. Afraid, the teen drove home instead.

She says for 40 minutes the man followed her vehicle.

The Houston Police Department says both girls acted correctly by not pulling over. Drivers should not pull over for another vehicle unless they know it’s a law enforcement officer.

If something like this happens to you, HPD recommends calling the police department’s non-emergency line to report the suspicious activity.

In the event that your car may be having trouble, you should pull over to a safe, well-lit area and call for assistance immediately.