On December 7 at 5:00 p.m., a local coalition said it is planning to protest in favor of upholding net neutrality law at Verizon wireless stores across the city, and others are reportedly expected to do the same across the country.

“The new chairman of the FCC was a top guy at Verizon, and he just called a vote to kill net neutrality,” the online call to action reads. “On December 7, one week before the vote, we’ll protest at retail stores across the U.S. and demand that Congress stop Verizon’s FCC from destroying the Internet as we know it.”

The coalition says Pai’s anticipated actions to rescind the laws making it illegal for internet service providers to charge more for access to certain cites confirm what many feared:

As a former executive at a major telecom company – Verizon – his agenda could be a reflection of giving big corporations an edge in the net neutrality debate, effectively permitting undue control over things like internet speeds and who can access web pages with his reversal of the regulation implemented in 2015 under the Obama Administration, the group says.

It’s website further maintains net neutrality laws requiring everyone be permitted to experience equal access to the internet regardless of the site by the FCC’s Open Internet Order are repealed, it could mean how much you can pay dictates the quality of your internet service.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz recently tweeted his support for rolling back the order, which Pai is calling “restoring internet freedom,” with Texas’ junior leader in the Upper Chamber further explaining it was “time to end government micromanagement of the internet.”

Now is the time to end government micromanagement of the internet and let it thrive without federal, state, or local meddling: https://t.co/AwrXQcSrpZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 21, 2017

Others, like this person who replied to Senator Cruz, aren’t so sure about his views:

This would be the Internet without net neutrality. Do they really need more money? Do you really want to have to pay more for a bundle of websites? It’s not even full access to the internet. pic.twitter.com/cH5X0Rx8g9 — 86ing45•InProgress (@eileenjaded) November 22, 2017

If you’d like to join the protestors at your local Verizon store on December 7 – ahead of the FCC’s scheduled vote for the 15th – you can check the details on the group’s site, which asks participants to treat store employees with respect, as they aren’t the focus of the demonstration.

If you aren’t quite ready to put boots on the ground, you can also send a message to your representative from the comfort of your computer.