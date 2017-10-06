Ahead of the Red River Showdown, chill out with yoga, beer, OU-bashing and Ricky Williams before the game

For the Houston’s Texas alums, Dallas may be the place to be next weekend.

And, if you’ve ever wanted to bash OU while swilling beer and sweating in downward dog with Ricky Williams, then an upcoming evening at the Bomb Factory is just the thing:

The Heisman Trophy winner and UT alum will be on hand Friday, Oct. 13 in Deep Ellum for an evening merging health with hops, plus a hefty dose of Longhorn bonhomie.





The Oklahoma Suks Beer Yoga class is set for the night before the annual Red River Showdown football game at the Cotton Bowl – UT and OU’s yearly matchup.

Patrons will be able to enjoy complimentary cans of sponsor Independence Brewing Co.’s beer called Oklahoma Suks (with free refills!) while enjoying a yoga class led by Williams, a self-proclaimed yogi since 2003.

A meet-and-greet with the former NFL running back will follow.

Tickets start at $35 for the event, which runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Horns up!