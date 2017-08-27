All the information you need to help Texans as flooding reaches “catastrophic” levels

Texas is currently being battered with flooding that FEMA Director Brock Long estimates will take years to recover from. Some Texans are struggling to make it out while others have decided to weather the storm, which the National Weather Service’s National Hurricane Center has stated is causing “catastrophic” flooding.
For those still in Texas, emergency officials offered a few tips:
- Do not seek shelter in your attic, which could be dangerous. Instead go to the roof, call 911 and wait for help.
- The City of Houston has warned that 911 servers are at capacity, saying, “Only call if in imminent danger.”
- FEMA warns, “If you are in a high rise building and need to shelter in place, go to the first or second floor hallways or interior rooms. You want to stay on floors above floodwater or storm surge, but do not go to the highest floors due to wind impacts.”
For those outside of Texas, there are a number of ways to help the victims of the hurricane.
- The Red Cross, has already brought in scores of volunteers–you can volunteer or donate here.
- The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is in desperate need of blood. On Aug. 25, they warned that they had “less than a day of blood on the shelf” and were expecting an influx of patients due to the storm. Those in Texas can find a donation center here.
- The Salvation Army is also seeking help with their disaster relief fund.
- The Texas Diaper Bank notes that diapers are not provided by disaster relief agencies and is seeking donations as they try to assist displaced families.
