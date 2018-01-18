Menu
Houston may have a problem with Amazon's list of 20 finalists for HQ2
Friendswood police have nabbed an alleged drug dealer after they found him in a car with a partially clothed 14-year-old girl earlier this month.


According to the single report from Chron.com, Cole Alexander North, 21, was arrested early in the morning of Jan. 9 parked in the Salem Square Apartments after authorities stopped to check on the suspicious vehicle.

Inside, they found North and the undressed teen, as well as sundry incriminating items, including “used condoms, more than 400 Ecstasy pills, a baggie of Xanax and a large Ziploc baggie of marijuana.” They also found a gun in plain sight.

North was arrested for the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and the unlawful carrying of a weapon. He is currently  being investigated for sexual assault.

The child’s mother arrived on scene to pick the girl up; police said they collected several “evidentiary items” from the child.

North is being held in the Galveston County Jail with bond set at $40,000.

This a developing story.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
