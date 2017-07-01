Allstate ranks three Texas cities among top 10 safest drivers

A recent study by Allstate Insurance rated 200 U.S. cities on various criteria for driver safety. The 2017 America’s Best Drivers Report found that drivers in three South Texas cities ranked in the top ten. The study ranked McAllen ninth, Laredo seventh, and Brownsville second, just behind Kansas City, Kansas, for the top spot. The survey ranked Boston in the final spot at #200.

Out of the 23 Texas cities rated by the survey, Dallas came out with the worst rating (#178). Several Metroplex municipalities held spots near the bottom of the results. The survey placed Arlington (#157), Plano (#159), Mesquite (#163), Irving (#166), and Garland (#177) in the bottom quarter. Other Metroplex cities in the bottom half of the survey included Fort Worth (#133), Grand Prairie (#139), McKinney (#143), and Frisco (#150).





Other major Texas cities were also rated near the bottom of the list. The cities that failed to crack the top 100 included San Antonio (#138), Austin (#158), and Houston (#167).

The survey analyzed property damage claims reported from January 2014 to December 2015. Researchers evaluated safe drivers based on:

Average years between claims

Relative claim likelihood (compared to national average)

Hard-braking events per 1,000 miles

Here is the full list of Texas cities ranked by Allstate:

2. Brownsville

7. Laredo

9. McAllen

28. Amarillo

32. Corpus Christi

45. Lubbock

54. El Paso

75. Waco

89. Pasadena

99. Killeen

133. Fort Worth

138. San Antonio

139. Grand Prairie

143. McKinney

150. Frisco

157. Arlington

158. Austin

159. Plano

163. Mesquite

166. Irving

167. Houston

177. Garland

178. Dallas