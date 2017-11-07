Already accused of plotting a murder-for-hire, a River Oaks man is facing another aggravated charge

As if murder-for-hire clearly wasn’t enough, Leon Jacob is facing another criminal charge.

RELATED: Two Houstonians recently tried to kill their exes, but they should have read up on the city’s history of failure with hit men

The River Oaks man, whose girlfriend killed herself last spring after both faced charges in tabloid-worthy murder-for-hire schemes, is now facing an additional charge for solicitation of aggravated kidnapping.

According to authorities, Jacob approached J. Duran for help with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend Megan Verikas.

Montrose veterinarian Valerie McDaniel jumped to her death after her arrest last March following an undercover police officer bust of the duo’s alleged activities.





Court documents show Jacob intended for his ex-girlfriend to be kidnapped, threatening to kill her if she became uncooperative.

RELATED: Houstonians continue to mourn after two prominent community members took their own lives this week

A court date for the new charge is Nov. 30.

During an interview with ABC13, Jacob said he “was not a monster.”

This is a developing story.