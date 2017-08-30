Already devastated by Harvey, more storm threats could be lurking in the Gulf

According to the National Hurricane Center, an Atlantic wave near Africa could become a depression or tropical storm by next week.

The Miami Herald reported Tuesday the wave, which will be named Irma if it becomes a storm, was within an 80 percent chance of forming within 48 hours and a 90 percent chance in the next five days.

Currently, the weather system is named African Wave 93L.

According to Meteorologist Jeff Sanders, 93L already boasts a moderate amount of thunderstorm activity with “plenty of spin apparent in the cloud pattern.”





Warm temperatures in the sea as 93L moves across it are also favorable for storm formation.

93L is still a way off, but forecasters are keeping an eye on the system, especially as its projected trajectory could make aim for the already Harvey-ravaged Gulf.

A separate tropical wave along the East Coast is moving away from North Carolina without developing into anything more serious, and authorities plan to discontinue advisories.

However, a more immediate threat is posed by another tropical disturbance gathering strength in the Gulf over the next few days.

As Tweeted by a meteorology PhD candidate at the University of Oklahoma, a partner for The Weather Channel, The GFS imagery appears to show a potential five-day rainfall of around 16 inches over parts of southeast Texas and Louisiana.

12z GFS: says another 10"+ rain event over Houston next week.

This is the day 5-10 rainfall.

12z GFS: says another 10"+ rain event over Houston next week. This is the day 5-10 rainfall. Forecasts like this qualify as disturbing.

From the graph above, southern Louisiana could be seeing more action, but any additional rainfall after the more than 50 inches dropped on Houston is unwelcome news.

This is a developing story.