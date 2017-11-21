Jose Altuve can draw a crowd.
The reigning AL MVP held a meet-and-greet at a Katy Academy store earlier this week, where hundreds of people turned out for a chance to see the World Series champion second-baseman.
And, although they started lining up at midnight the night before, many didn’t seem to mind the wait or an uncomfortable night sleeping on the curb:
“Hey this is Mr. MVP; Jose is the man, so of course it’s worth it to be here, no matter how long we have to wait,” Aly Dunavant, a mother from League City, who brought her 17-year-old daughter Danielle and her girlfriend Bella, said in an interview with Click2Houston.com.
Altuve autographed pictures for about an hour, and the first 300 people in line reportedly received a pass to meet him.
“By the time we actually get to see Jose at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow, we will have been here close to 30 hours,” one fan said before the event kicked off.
Congrats, Jose! Houston loves you!