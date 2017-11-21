Menu
A year later, authorities arrested 3 area Texans for the death of a special needs child
Jose Altuve can draw a crowd.

The reigning AL MVP held a meet-and-greet at a Katy Academy store earlier this week, where hundreds of people turned out for a chance to see the World Series champion second-baseman.


And, although they started lining up at midnight the night before, many didn’t seem to mind the wait or an uncomfortable night sleeping on the curb:

“Hey this is Mr. MVP; Jose is the man, so of course it’s worth it to be here, no matter how long we have to wait,” Aly Dunavant, a mother from League City, who brought her 17-year-old daughter Danielle and her girlfriend Bella, said in an interview with Click2Houston.com.

Altuve autographed pictures for about an hour, and the first 300 people in line reportedly received a pass to meet him.

“By the time we actually get to see Jose at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow, we will have been here close to 30 hours,” one fan said before the event kicked off.

Congrats, Jose!  Houston loves you!

Altuve brought the crowd, with hundreds camping out just to catch a glimpse of the MVP AP Photo/Pat Sullivan
