Jose Altuve can draw a crowd.

RELATED: And the American League MVP goes to…

The reigning AL MVP held a meet-and-greet at a Katy Academy store earlier this week, where hundreds of people turned out for a chance to see the World Series champion second-baseman.





And, although they started lining up at midnight the night before, many didn’t seem to mind the wait or an uncomfortable night sleeping on the curb:

Jose Altuve (@JoseAltuve27) on whether his fame has eclipsed friend @JJWatt: “No, I don’t think so. J.J. is the biggest star in Houston, and he deserves it. I love him.” #Astros #Texans pic.twitter.com/ehQrt9sMVf — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) November 21, 2017

“Hey this is Mr. MVP; Jose is the man, so of course it’s worth it to be here, no matter how long we have to wait,” Aly Dunavant, a mother from League City, who brought her 17-year-old daughter Danielle and her girlfriend Bella, said in an interview with Click2Houston.com.

Altuve autographed pictures for about an hour, and the first 300 people in line reportedly received a pass to meet him.

RELATED: A trio of Houston Astros appeared on “Saturday Night Live” last night during a hilarious segment

“By the time we actually get to see Jose at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow, we will have been here close to 30 hours,” one fan said before the event kicked off.

Is that the famous Altuve ? The one that won the World Series ? Ohh and he’s in Houston ?😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/tKIGlVfhWH — Syra ♡ (@yagurlsyra_) November 21, 2017

Congrats, Jose! Houston loves you!