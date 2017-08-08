Amarillo family wants to use medical marijuana to treat their son’s Crohn’s disease

Andrew Hayes of Amarillo, Texas lives his life differently than most 13-year-olds.

The Crohn’s disease he was diagnosed with four years ago means he’s missed years of school and the opportunity for a lot of experiences that other children his age take for granted. Crohn’s is an autoimmune disease that attacks the bowel, causing symptoms like severe diarrhea and extreme fatigue.

His mother Holly has had to endure the strain of raising him on her own, as well the as financial pressure of paying for Andrew’s medications and doctor’s appointments. She ended up losing her job.





“About three years ago I decided to start researching the benefits of medical marijuana and for Crohn’s disease, there are numerous benefits,” Holly told Fox 29 in San Antonio. The problem with that is that marijuana is illegal in Texas.

The Texas legislature recently passed the Compassionate Use Act, but that only allows the use of CBD oil, derived from marijuana, for the treatment of epilepsy after every other method has failed. That wouldn’t help Andrew.

Holly emphasized in an interview with Fox 29 that medical cannabis is not smoked, but given as an oil.

As there are several treatments alleged to improve with medical marijuana treatment, some people are leaving the state over it.

“…they don’t want the government telling them what kind of medicine to give their children,” said Amarillo attorney Ryan Brown.

