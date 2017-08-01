Amazon is looking to fill 1,000 jobs in Central Texas and San Antonio

Company spokeswoman Ashley Robinson has said online behemoth Amazon wants to hire 1,000 people at its facilities in San Antonio, Schetrz and San Marcos, according to mysanantonio.com.

The hiring wave is part of an effort to hire 50,000 workers nationwide to staff Amazon’s growing number of distribution centers. Positions are full and part time, and according to the job posting start at $12 an hour for full time warehouse workers.

Besides benefits, Amazon also offers a tuition reimbursement program to its employees for some types of training, even if that training isn’t related to the work they do for Amazon.





The company’s profits are down from last year- $197 million to 2016’s $857 million-but sales are reportedly up, and the company is continuing its push into wider retail markets like groceries, though its purchase of Whole Foods still isn’t completely finalized. “We really think it will be a big boost for us as we expand our grocery and consumables offering,” Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said of the purchase in an interview with Reuters.

Even with the dip in profits, Amazon shares still sell for over $1,000 a pop, and things don’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

