As a story involving United Airlines, an angry passenger, and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) continues to play out, several were reminded of the time the representative was dubbed the “Meanest” in the United States Congress.





As Rare previously reported, attorney and private teacher Jean-Marie Simon accused United Airlines of bumping her from her first-class seat in favor of the representative. Simon said that earlier in the month, she used 140,000 miles to pay for the first class ticket to travel to Guatemala and then back to Washington, D.C. When she got to the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport to complete the final part of her trip, she was told that her ticket was not in the system. Instead, the gate attendant asked if she canceled the flight.

“No,” she told the attendant. “I just want to go home.”

Simon said she was given a $500 voucher and asked to sit in Economy Plus after being told her first class seat was taken. When she boarded the flight, she said she saw Jackson Lee sitting in the seat previously assigned to her.

Jackson responded to the incident by using her Twitter to accuse Simon of racism, saying that she was an “easy target” because she was an African-American woman.

According to Fox News, Jackson Lee was once considered the meanest representative on Capitol Hill.

The Washingtonian asked Hill staffers in 2014 what they really thought of their bosses and published the results in an article called “The Best & Worst of Congress.” Each category lists the top two winners and is broken down to distinguish between the House of Representatives and the Senate. The “Meanest” category featured Jackson Lee in the top spot, followed by Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.).

A breakdown of the votes explained that the representative was “voted one of the top three meanest by House staffers five times.”

“Former aides tell of excessive workloads, brutal criticism and callous comments toward a disabled staffer (who is suing Lee). She got seven times as many votes as North Carolina’s Virginia Foxx,” the article said.

Shortly after the initial airplane incident, Simon tweeted that a fellow congressman alleged this was not the first time Jackson Lee had taken over a passenger’s seat.

Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) in seat 1A the one I paid for dearly, and the one United gave to her without my consent or knowledge! Fellow congressman on same flight said she does it repeatedly. @united pic.twitter.com/Q2c6u6B0Yp — Jean-Marie Simon (@JeanMarieSimon1) December 23, 2017

She said that after she posted about the incident on Facebook and Twitter, a “resolution manager” for the airline called her and apologized. She said that she wants a formal apology from the airline.

Simon’s experience only adds to the list of United’s public relations nightmares from this year.

Two security officials were fired in October after a video of a passenger being dragged from his seat to make room for United crew members went viral.

A mother also accused the airline of forcing her to wait two hours to deplane after her baby became overheated on a delayed flight.

