Police charged three in the death of a special needs girl, but believe a 4th took part
A Galveston boy allegedly found a blade inside a chicken strip, and his mother wants answers.

Erin Hernandez said her 11-year-old son Desmond found the sharp object protruding from his entree during lunch at Scott Collegiate Academy in Galveston late last week.

“It’s unacceptable and unexplainable to me,” Erin Hernandez said in an interview with Click2Houston. “The way I feel as a parent, that’s my job to protect him, and that’s why I’m speaking out.”

The boy reportedly took the chicken to cafeteria officials, who said they notified management and other school authorities.

Galveston ISD released the following statement:

“Galveston ISD takes this matter very seriously, and we are deeply concerned that it appears something of this nature has happened at one of our schools and to one of our students. Galveston ISD Police Department continues to investigate this matter and will work closely with Tyson Foods during this ongoing investigation.”

Meanwhile, Tyson Foods, the maker of the chicken strip, according to the district, also commented:

“Food safety is extremely important to us, so we take this matter very seriously. Following our established protocol to manage consumer issues, we have been in contact with the school district to find out more about the product involved and what happened. We’re unable to comment more until we’ve completed our investigation.”

Erin Hernandez said she is still concerned, however:

“Give me some kind of comfort there when my child goes to school next week he’s OK, and, at this point, I don’t feel that way.”

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
Advertisement