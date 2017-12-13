Tragedy stuck shortly after Hot Wells Shooting Range opened in Cypress Tuesday.

A rifle being serviced by an employee accidentally discharged, according to authorities, sending a bullet outside the facility, which struck and killed a passerby.

Joshua Luke Cummings, 36, was walking through the parking lot, about 70 or 80 feet away, when he was hit in the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The bullet went through the wall of the small range house and struck a patron who was walking through the parking lot,” Harris County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Sr. Deputy Thomas Gilliland told Eyewitness News.

The hunting range is near the intersection of the Northwest Freeway and Barker Cypress Road.

“Homicide will investigate all of the employees, witnesses (and) take control of the weapon. That weapon will be investigated also to find out if there’s anything wrong with it; if there was a malfunction, or if it was human error,” Gilliland said.

