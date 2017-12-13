Menu
A new paper wants every Houstonian to know the facts about flooding for a better future
Tragedy stuck shortly after Hot Wells Shooting Range opened in Cypress Tuesday.

A rifle being serviced by an employee accidentally discharged, according to authorities, sending a bullet outside the facility, which struck and killed a passerby.

Joshua Luke Cummings, 36, was walking through the parking lot, about 70 or 80 feet away, when he was hit in the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The bullet went through the wall of the small range house and struck a patron who was walking through the parking lot,” Harris County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Sr. Deputy Thomas Gilliland told Eyewitness News.

The hunting range is near the intersection of the Northwest Freeway and Barker Cypress Road.

“Homicide will investigate all of the employees, witnesses (and) take control of the weapon. That weapon will be investigated also to find out if there’s anything wrong with it; if there was a malfunction, or if it was human error,” Gilliland said.

An accidental shooting at a Houston gun range took a life in the parking lot AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
