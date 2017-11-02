An Astros party got out of hand last night ending with 1 man wounded

A party at a strip club in north Houston turned violent overnight when a man was shot and wounded in the leg.

Houston police did not identify either man involved in the shooting, which happened when a fight spilled out into the parking lot of the Mile High Club in the 18000 block of Interstate 69, near George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The shooter fled the scene after the incident, and police are now working to identify him via witness accounts, Houston Chronicle reports.





The victim, who was transported to the hospital, is expected to survive.