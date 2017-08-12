An Austin man is paddle boarding 367 miles for a PAWS-worthy cause

Aaron Gonzalez is getting ready to paddle board along the coast of Texas from Port Isabel to Port Arthur, a total of 367 miles.

Riding with his doberman pinscher Skynn on a trip from Austin to Maine, the idea came to him to raise money for Patriot PAWS, a Dallas-based nonprofit organization where military veterans care for a service animal as a means of therapy after duty:





“The best times I have of all are when I go with Skyy,” Gonzalez said in an interview. “There’s a kind of love that only real dog owners know. They’ll love you and always be there for you no matter what and that’s why I’ve decided to take off on my next adventure. I am going to paddle board up the entire coast of Texas. It’s about 367 miles. I’m doing the whole thing for Patriot PAWS.”

Gonzalez plans to cover about 30 miles per day, at the end of each which, he plans to come to shore and sleep on the beach.

For more information or to donate to his cause, visit his GoFundMe page.