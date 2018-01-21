Authorities said they received a number of calls from a home in Richmond Saturday regarding more than cat stuck in a tree.

Dispatch sent them to investigate a murder-suicide.





Once at the property in the 19000 block of West Bellfort at around 11:00 a.m., they found a man and woman dead.

They also reportedly found an unharmed infant inside.

Fort Bend sheriff’s deputies said believe the man killed the woman before committing suicide.

The child is now reportedly in the custody of a grandparent.

Authorities said they are looking for a motive, and don’t believe a third party to be involved.

If you would like to share information on the incident, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.