An iconic Houston restaurant has a new chef in the kitchen

Tony’s, the iconic fine-dining River Oaks establishment with a storied history and innovative Italian cuisine, is getting a new chef.

Austin Waiter, previously a sous chef at the restaurant, will take the helm, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“After two and half years in our kitchen,” owner Tony Vallone said, “Austin is more than capable and has earned this great opportunity. His creativity, eye for detail and knack for balance made him a perfect fit for this coveted position.”





Waiter has been at Tony’s for two-and-a-half years, and started working there while studying at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y.

His predecessor was Kate McLean, who was Tony’s first female chef. McLean has not announced her future plans.