After years of serving the public, a Houston deputy who is reportedly battling cancer lost over $90,000 to an identity thief.

According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s office, the criminal stole funds over a two-day period; the 17-year veteran deputy constable remains on medical leave.





Surveillance footage from two HEB stores in Katy shows the suspect buying money orders and withdrawing cash from the officer’s savings account.

Additionally, the thief bought donuts and gas on the deputy’s dime.

Transactions reportedly occurred in Katy, Sugar Land, Houston, Richmond, Cypress and Spring.

Investigators say the theft occurred after the deputy opened a home equity line of credit account, when the thief ordered a debit card connected to the account and allowed him to withdraw the funds firsthand.

“He opened a home equity line of credit,” Constable Ted Heap said in an interview with Eyewitness News. “After that point, it appears our suspect opened an online account from the officer’s account.”

Authorities said they hope someone will report the information they need to track down this thief.

If you would like to share information about this crime, call the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s office at 832-927-6796 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.