An illicit marijuana farm goes to pot after police deputies discover the enormous stash

A worker at a rural Walker County property north of Houston discovered some suspicious plants last week, and called the authorities in to investigate what he believed to be marijuana.

RELATED: This congressman from Florida’s most conservative district wants to change drug laws in a way that might surprise you

After deputies arrived at the farm, located off FM 2989, they entered with the owner’s permission. He later fled on foot and they gave chase, stumbling upon more than 5,200 individual marijuana plants on the property in the process.

RELATED: On 4/20, let’s remember a bunch of stupid things Bill O’Reilly has said about marijuana





With a street value estimated at $7,866,000, it all made for one other-worldly bust.

The man who fled is described as “a 6-foot-2 Hispanic male between 25 and 35 years old with black hair.” The man was also described wearing “blue jeans and a light-colored T-shirt.”

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 936-435-2400.