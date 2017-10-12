An injured Texas woman is the first to sue for her injuries sustained in the Las Vegas attack

Paige Gasper is a college student in California and a Texas native.

One of over 500 people injured in the Las Vegas shooting, the 21-year-old is the first to file suit in wake of the violent attack.

Represented by two Houston firms – The Pinkerton Law Firm and Hunt and Tuegal, Gasper filed a $15,000 suit against MGM Resorts International, including Mandalay Corporation, Live Nation Entertainment, and Slide Fire Solutions for safety failures and a lack of exit opportunities, as well as negligent advertising claims, respectively.





Slide-Fire Solutions is a Texas-based company producing bump stocks — the mechanism responsible for modifying the shooter’s weapon and permitting him to fire with such deadly speed.

Gasper, a student at Sonoma State University near Santa Rosa, attended the concert with friends, but a bullet struck her chest, and she fractured her ribs along with suffering from a lacerated liver.

She is currently recuperating in a Vegas hospital, reportedly hoping the funds won in a lawsuit will further help with costs of her recovery. A GoFundMe page also achieved a $4,500 goal.

Gasper is seeking $15,000 in her suit, the minimum amount a plaintiff must seek to bring a claim in Nevada for this case.