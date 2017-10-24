An officer is on administrative leave after shooting a robbery, terrorist suspect early this morning

According to authorities, a robbery suspect died outside a McDonald’s restaurant near Bellaire and Chimney Rock after being shot multiple times by police this morning.

Police said the officer-involved incident began around 6:30 a.m., when the suspect allegedly robbed a CVS Pharmacy at Southside Place.

It is believe he then took a bus to a McDonald’s on Bellaire, where police said he further terrorized a restaurant manager.

Authorities believe the suspect carried a knife, but they said he refused to drop what turned out to be a screwdriver and pair of scissors, further refusing to move from his stance in the middle of the street, when the officer shot.





A spokesmen from the department confirmed he later died of his wounds.

Per HPD protocol, pending the outcome of an investigation, the shooter-officer is on administrative leave.

This is a developing situation.