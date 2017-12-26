Several units were destroyed overnight by a fast-moving fire at a south Houston apartment complex.

The fire started at around 1 a.m. near Allen-Genoa Road and Avenue H. Residents were awakened by the sound of alarms.





Resident George Leal said his family had relocated to the complex after their home was flooded during Hurricane Harvey.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The American Red Cross was called to the scene.

