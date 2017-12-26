Menu
A street race kills one racer, one bystander in northwest Houston Christmas Day
Several units were destroyed overnight by a fast-moving fire at a south Houston apartment complex.

The fire started at around 1 a.m. near Allen-Genoa Road and Avenue H. Residents were awakened by the sound of alarms.


RELATED: A northwest Houston fire claimed a mother and left her son fighting for his life

Resident George Leal said his family had relocated to the complex after their home was flooded during Hurricane Harvey.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The American Red Cross was called to the scene.

RELATED: The Houston Fire Department’s lack of vital equipment for flood rescues is just sad

