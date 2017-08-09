An unidentified man pulled a gun on a lady near Dallas, but he didn’t stay anonymous for long, after she caught his face on camera

On August 4, a man pointed a handgun at Victoria Best in Lancaster, south of Dallas, while they were both in their cars on the freeway.

She recorded the man on video and posted it to Facebook, the footage clearly showing the man’s face, later identified as Joseph Benjamin Sida, 49.

Best’s video was viewed millions of times and shared over 80,000 times by the Tuesday following the taped road rage assault.

The assailant was booked into Dallas County Jail the following Thursday, where he could spend up to a year and be fined $4,000. He was initially held on $1,000 dollars bond.

Sida claims he pointed the gun at Best, who was unarmed, out of self-defense.

“This happened to me yesterday on my way to work, when I realized that my life was in danger I broke down in front of my coworkers,” Best wrote in her Facebook post, along with the video. “I’m posting this just to let everyone know that any day could be your last and also to warn everyone to be aware of your surroundings. I’m truly blessed to be alive today.”

