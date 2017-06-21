Another after-hours club in Houston has been shut down for numerous violations

Harris County has closed down Insomnia Lounge, a Westwood bar located in southwest Houston, for numerous offenses, including the lack of a valid liquor license. A temporary restraining order against the bar was issued on Friday.

Two plainclothes police officers bought drinks from Insomnia, then cleared the place out and arrested the manager, along with two bartenders. Insomnia bills itself as an after-hour lounge, opening at 1 a.m. and keeping the party going until 6 a.m.

A release from the Harris County Attorney’s Office paints the place as a hotbed of criminal activity, stating that it was “notorious for violent crimes, including assaults, drug dealing, weapons disturbances and human trafficking.” This is the second after-hours club to be shut down in Houston recently, according to the Houston Press. Both were served a restraining order and slapped with a lawsuit.





Rosemarie Donnelly, an assistant county attorney, said “these lawsuits is to make it harder for another after-hours venue to open in that same location, and to make sure owners seeking to avoid prosecution are still held accountable.”

“[The business owners are] not being arrested, they’re not being prosecuted criminally, but they’re continuing illegal activities. They’re turning a blind eye or they’re actually profiting from it.” said Donnelly.