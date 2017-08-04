Another day, another death-hoax rumor about Willie Nelson

The legendary troubadour and dedicated pot smoker turned 84 in April, but Willie Nelson is still not dead.

Yet another rumor of the beloved Texan’s demise circled Thursday morning, likely, much to the chagrin of the man himself.

It started with a tweet from a Chicago radio station:

Multiple people in the Country music industry have told @JohnHowellWLS & @RamblinRay890 that Willie Nelson has passed. Still confirming atm — WLS-AM 890 (@wlsam890) August 3, 2017

Quickly, an Austin-based TV station nipped the rumor in the, well, bud:





Amid rumors, Willie Nelson's management tells KXAN that the Red Headed Stranger is NOT dead.#WokeUpStillNotDeadAGAIN #willienelson — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) August 3, 2017

Willie kicking the bucket is hardly a new rumor. Its ever-pervasiveness even inspired the singer to pen the song “Still Not Dead” in his latest 13-song collection, “God’s Problem Child.”